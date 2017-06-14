American & Tennessee flags displayed in front of Northeast State’s Johnson City campus

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Those driving in downtown Johnson City will notice a new flag pole in front of Northeast State Community College’s Johnson City campus.

Wednesday morning, the school hosted a flag ceremony to unveil the new addition as part of its Flag Day observance.

Leaders at Northeast State say getting a flag pole in front of the school was about a year in the making.

Paul Montgomery, Vice President of Access and Development at Northeast State said the pole was donated by Citicorp, Representative Matthew Hill donated the Tennessee flag and U.S. Congressman Phil Roe donated the American flag.

“We are very supportive of this country, we are proud of this country and as well as it’s a landmark for us now to recognize where Northeast State is now in downtown Johnson City,” Montgomery said.

The VFW and American Legion participated in Wednesday’s celebration.

