Adoption fees to be waived at Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter June 16-24

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Have you been looking for a furry, new companion?

The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter will be waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats starting Friday through June 24, during the shelter’s “Dog Days and Cool Cats of Summer” event.

Dogs adopted can also be spayed or neutered at no cost to the new owner.

The event was made possible by two sponsors who donated the money for the animals’ fees to be covered.

With the shelter being over capacity, Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said these animals need to find homes to allow more animals to come into the shelter.

“It’s really important that we get our animals out into forever, loving homes,” Posada said. “That will allow us to keep … taking animals as needed.”

The animals shelter’s hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

