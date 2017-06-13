VIDEO: Northeast Tennessee attorneys general file lawsuit against opioid manufacturer on behalf of ‘Baby Doe’

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Three area attorneys general representing the first, second and third districts in northeast Tennessee met at Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital In Johnson City to publically address the opioid crisis in northeast Tennessee and its effects on the very young, especially babies.

The district attorneys general, Barry Staubus, Tony Clark and Dan Armstrong revealed they’ve joined together to file a lawsuit on behalf of a local baby born exposed to drugs. The attorneys are suing prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma L.P. and its related companies, Mallinckrodt PLC and Endo Pharmaceuticals.

Filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport, the lawsuit names the fourth plaintiff as ‘Baby Doe.’

The attorneys general said, “We are filing suit on behalf of our plaintiff, Baby Doe, who was exposed to the drugs OxyContin and Roxicodone in utero because of his mother’s addiction to purchase and use of those illegal drugs. That exposure provides him the right to sue for damages under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act (DDLA).”

The lawsuit alleges that:

Purdue Pharma embarked on fraudulent campaign to convince physicians that OxyContin created minimal risk of addiction

As Purdue’s marketing efforts demonstrated success in the form of rapid increase in opioid prescriptions and that Mallinckrodt, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and other opioid manufacturers joined Purdue in its fraudulent scheme;

Purdue’s efforts and those of the other defendants to mislead doctors and the public about the need for, and addictive nature of, opioid drugs led to an opioid epidemic, created an environment for thousands of individuals in Tennessee to become addicted to opioids, and fueled a dramatic increase in Sullivan County, Tennessee, in the number ofindividuals exposed to, and addicted to, OxyContin, Roxicodone®, Opana ER and other opioids, and;

The police departments, schools, district attorneys’ offices, hospitals, doctors, insurance companies, and taxpayers of the state of Tennessee and Sullivan County will bear the financial burden of Purdue’s fraudulent campaign for decades to come.

“Tennessee has the second-highest rate of opioid addiction in the nation, as noted in the lawsuit, and Sullivan County is ground zero for opioid addiction in our state,” said Barry Staubus, district attorney general for Tennessee’s Second Judicial District. “This region has experienced devastating consequences as a result of the opioid epidemic. Too many of our citizen’s lives have been turned upside down as a result of opioid abuse and far too many have actually lost their lives from an overdose.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Health from January 2017 to April 2017, about 48 of every 1,000 births in Sullivan County were Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) cases.

Doctors say children born with NAS experience agonizing withdrawal symptoms as their bodies emerge from the influence of drugs.

“We have seen a huge increase in the number of babies born with NAS as a direct result of opioid addiction,” says Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. “This has become a nationwide epidemic that is most widespread right here in Northeast Tennessee.”

In addition, News Channel 11 has reported on numerous stories related to NAS.

See also:

The lawsuit seeks damages what it calls breaches of statutory and common law, restitution to the plaintiffs, and an injunction to stop what it calls “the flood of opioids to the region.”

News Channel 11 will post more details as soon as they become available.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to find our stream of the attorneys’ announcement on Facebook.

Attorneys general representing the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts of Tn making joint announcement. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/GrJpxuHWXg — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) June 13, 2017