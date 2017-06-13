VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 19 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 19 near Green Hill Road in Russell County early Sunday morning.

According to a VSP news release, a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north on Route 19 when it swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

The driver of the vehicle then reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The SUV ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected then overturned, where it hit a parked tractor trailer.

According to the release, Cynthia R. Panashy, 26, of Bluefield, West Virginia — a passenger in the vehicle — was seriously injured in the crash. Panashy died from her injuries while being flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The driver — identified as Austin M. Stone-Caldwell, 22, of Princeton, West Virginia, was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Coridy J. Whaley, 23, of Columbus, Georgia, was the second passenger in the vehicle. Whaley had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center for treatment.

According to VSP, none of the individuals in the Santa Fe were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

VSP officials said an investigation into the crash is ongoing and said charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.