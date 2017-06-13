Vogel wins GOP nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor; Fairfax wins Democratic nomination

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Latest on Virginia primary races for governor and other offices (all times local):

9:40 p.m. Republican Jill Vogel, an attorney and state senator from northern Virginia, has won her party’s nomination for lieutenant governor. Vogel beat fellow state Sen. Bryce Reeves and state Del. Glenn Davis in Tuesday’s primary.

In November, she will Justin Fairfax, an attorney from northern Virginia, who won the Democratic nomination.

Vogel is a former attorney for the Republican National Committee who advises clients on political election law and other issues. She’s said her top priorities would be creating jobs and making Virginia more economically competitive.

She’s also called for a ban on gifts to politicians and redistricting reform. If elected, Vogel would be the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor and would also end Virginia’s more than two-decade streak without a woman in statewide elected office.

___

8:55 p.m. All six Virginia House of Delegates incumbents who were facing a primary challenger are headed to the November general election.

Four Democratic incumbents and two Republicans had opponents in their party’s primary Tuesday.

They all won. Among them were Democratic House Minority Leader David Toscano of Charlottesville and Republican Del. Ron Villanueva of Virginia Beach, chairman of the House transportation committee. It’s tough to unseat an incumbent.

They have relationships with businesses and other groups that largely fuel Virginia politics and typically raise far more campaign money.

___

8:46 p.m. The top Democrat in the Virginia House of Delegates has fended off a primary challenge from an opponent who accused him of not being progressive enough.

Democratic House Minority Leader David Toscano beat Ross Mittiga in Tuesday’s primary.

That likely means he’s secured his seat because Republicans haven’t fielded a candidate in the deeply blue Charlottesville-area district.

Toscano had an enormous fundraising advantage over Mittiga, a teacher and climate change researcher at the University of Virginia. Mittiga was the first primary challenger Toscano has faced since he was elected in 2005.

He criticized Toscano for accepting money from Dominion Energy and for not flatly opposing two proposed natural gas pipelines. Toscano said his voting record shows his progressive bona fides and touted his endorsement by the Sierra Club’s Virginia chapter.

___

8:45 p.m. Justin Fairfax, an attorney from northern Virginia, has won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

Fairfax beat longtime party activist and former lobbyist Susan Platt and former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi in Tuesday’s primary.

In November, he will face one of three Republican members of the General Assembly who are vying for their party’s nomination.

Fairfax has never held public office. He has said he would be focused on creating economic opportunity and security for the middle class by helping small businesses thrive and expanding workforce development.

Lieutenant governor is a part-time, largely ceremonial job that involves presiding over the state Senate and breaking tied votes. It’s often a stepping stone to higher office.

______

8:30 p.m. A former journalist who could become the first transgender member of the Virginia House of Delegates has won the Democratic primary to challenge long-serving conservative Republican Del. Bob Marshall.

The 13th District race was Tuesday’s most crowded Democratic primary.

Danica Roem beat Steve Jansen, Andrew Adams and Mansimran Kahlon. Marshall has served in the General Assembly since 1992.

Often at odds with his party’s leadership, he frequently sponsors socially conservative bills with little chance of passage.

This year, he sponsored a transgender bathroom bill similar to North Carolina’s that was quickly killed by fellow Republicans.

The demographics in his district, which encompasses Prince William County and Manassas Park, have shifted over the years, growing increasingly left-leaning.

Democrats view it as vulnerable in part because Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump there in November.

___

7 p.m. Polls have closed in Virginia’s closely watched primary contests for governor that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

The Democratic primary contest has been a hard fought battle between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the state party establishment’s favorite, and insurgent candidate Tom Perriello.

Both candidates have pledged fierce opposition to Trump and his policies.

On the Republican side, frontrunner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Voters are also choosing candidates for lieutenant governor and several state House seats. Virginia’s gubernatorial contest has received widespread national attention as the swing state is one of only two states electing new governors this year. Anyone in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

___