Sullivan East’s Gavin Grubb signs with Moravian Prep

By Published:

BLUFF CITY, TN- Sullivan East basketball star Gavin Grubb signed with Moravian Prep Tuesday to continue his basketball career.

Grubb is East boys basketball’s all-time leader in scoring, assists, steals, games played and free throws made and attempted. He recorded 2,226 points, 794 assists with 338 steals in his time as a Patriot.

Grubb has received multpiple honors in his high school career. This year alone he was named All-State, All-Northeast Tennessee, Region Tournament MVP, District Tournament MVP, 3 Rivers Player of the Year and Northeast Tennessee Player of the Year.

