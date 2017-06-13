Sears to cut 400 full-time jobs, mostly at corporate office

By Published: Updated:
In this Saturday, March 25, 2017, photo, shoppers enter the Sears department store in Schaumburg, Ill. On Friday, April 14, 2017, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for March. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK (AP) – Sears is cutting about 400 full-time jobs as part of the troubled retailer’s plan to turn its business around.

The company, which owns the Sears and Kmart chains, says the cuts include some at its corporate offices in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, support functions globally, certain field operations positions and jobs related to store closures.

The eliminated jobs represent less than half a percent of the 140,000 full-time and part-time employees it had at the end of January.

Sears Holdings Corp. says the job cuts are part of its previously announced plans to save $1.25 billion in costs a year. The retailer, which has been losing money for years, has been closing stores, selling locations and putting some of its famous brands up for sale.

