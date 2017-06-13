RESULTS: Virginia June 13 Gubernatorial Primary

(WJHL) – Virginia voters headed to the polls to today to make their pick for those vying for the bi-partisan slots in the June 13th Gubernatorial Primary. The Democratic primary contest has been a hard fought battle between Northam, the state party establishment’s favorite, and insurgent candidate Tom Perriello.

On the Republican side, frontrunner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

