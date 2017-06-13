Otters earn 2-2 draw against Nashville

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Tri-Cities Otters moved their unbeaten streak to three on Tuesday, earning a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC U-23.

Nashville struck first in the 17th minute, heading into the break with a 1-0 lead. The Otters answered in the 69th minute on a goal from Mateo Garcés, tying the game at 1.

Nashville took the lead back a few minutes later, but Tri-Cities found the equalizer behind Garcés second goal of the game late in regulation.

The Otters return to Kermit Tipton Saturday to face Peachtree City Moba.