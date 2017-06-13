Kentucky State Police seeks help identifying cold case victim

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Artist’s enhancement of autopsy photo (Photo: NAMUS)

GRAY, Ky. (WATE) – Investigators in Knox County, Kentucky are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.

(Photo: NAMUS)

The woman’s body was found at a rural dump site near U.S. 25 East in the area of Gilliam Hill on April 1, 1985. Her body was inside an old refrigerator. Investigators believe she was murdered.

She is estimated to be between the ages of 25-35-years-old. The victim was wearing two necklaces: a heart pendant and an eagle pendant.

Witnesses say the woman was seen at a truck stop in Corbin the day before her body was found. She was trying to get a ride to North Carolina, according to witnesses.

If you have any information, contact Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s