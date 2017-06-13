Judge sentences Southwest Virginia physician assistant to 3 years probation

(WJHL) – A federal judge sentenced a Southwest Virginia physician assistant on 42 drug-related charges.

Melissa Lynn Hartwell, 41, of Marion, Va., will spend three years on probation and must pay $4,500 in fines and assessments.

A jury found Hartwell guilty of using her Drug Enforcement Agency registration number to illegally distribute phentermine.

Prosecutors said Hartwell worked for MTRx, a weight loss clinic in Bristol, Tenn., and allowed the business to distribute phentermine to patients that she never examined.

Clinic operator, Marvin Allen Stanley, and owner Tracey Michelle Stanley previously pleaded guilty in the case, as did Norma Jean Marsh, a registered nurse who worked at the clinic.

