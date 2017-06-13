Johnson City narrows fire chief position to three candidates

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City has narrowed the fire chief position to three candidates. The finalists are Mark Davis who has served with the Charleston, SC fire department for 22 years — with seven years as deputy chief.

Another candidate, Ted Padget has 32 years experience and is currently the assistant fire chief in Dallas, TX.

And Jim Stables who is currently serving as fire chief in Palm Bay. He’s been in that role since 2011.

A Johnson City spokesperson told News Channel 11 the city hopes to name a new chief within the next seven to ten days.

The following is a description of the each of the finalist for the position of Johnson City Fire Chief:

Mark Davis – Mr. Davis recently retired from the Charleston, SC Fire department after 22 years of service. Mr. Davis served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility while in Charleston and was Deputy Chief of the department for seven years prior to retirement. Mr. Davis holds an A.A.S in Fire Science from Harold Washington University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.

Ted Padgett, Jr. – Mr. Padgett is currently employed by the City of Dallas, TX as Assistant Chief. He has served the Dallas department for the past 32 years. Mr. Padgett holds a Bachelors of Arts degree from Carson-Newman College, a M.S. degree from UT Knoxville, and a MBA in Public Administration from Columbia Southern University. He also holds a Chief Fire Officer certification from the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE). Additionally, he completed a fellowship with the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in November 2015.

James Stables – Mr. Stables is currently the Fire Chief for the City of Palm Bay, FL. He has worked in Palm Bay for 16 years and has served as Fire Chief since 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Barry University. Mr. Stables also holds a Chief Fire Officer certification from the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE). In addition to his responsibilities as Fire Chief, he also serves as the City of Palm Bay’s Emergency Manager.

News Channel 11 reported back in March, that the city received dozens of applications. At the time of our report, the city received 51 applications.

The position calls for the person to maintain “the highest level of ethics, integrity, and accountability.

Previous Johnson City fire chief Mark Scott retired from the role on June 2.

Johnson City leaders recognized the outgoing fire chief for his 30 years of service. The city manager told News Channel 11 the chief is responsible for doing a lot of good during his time with the department.