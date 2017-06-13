Man dies after reported drowning near boat ramp at Warrior’s Path State Park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Officials with the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew confirmed there was a drowning at Warrior’s Path State Park.

The drowning reportedly happened near the boat ramp area of the park.

Sullivan County EMA Director Jim Bean said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about a man who had fallen off a boat slip at the last boat ramp at the back of the park.

Kingsport Life Saving Crew divers recovered the man’s body.

Bean said the man was dead when he was pulled from the water.

The Warrior’s Path State Park rangers are in charge of the investigation. Representatives from the coroner’s office are also at the scene.

