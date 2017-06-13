Clint Black, Brett Young, Chris Janson, Crowder to perform at 2017 Appalachian Fair

Clint Black
In this Sept. 22, 2015 photo, musician Clint Black poses for a photo at his home in Forest Hills, Tenn. The singer-songwriter with the black hat and the traditional country sound was one of the best-selling artists of the 90s, selling more than 20 million albums worldwide. After years of being courted by major labels, this year he signed a deal with Thirty Tigers, an independent label in Nashville, to put out On Purpose, which released on Sept. 25. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams” — that’s the theme for the 2017 Appalachian Fair. Tuesday morning, fair organizers announced the entertainment lineup for one of the region’s most popular celebrations.
Chris Lane and Eric Paslay will take the stage on Monday night, followed by Brett Young on Tuesday.

Clint Black will entertain the crowd on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, Chris Janson will be on the main stage, while Crowder will perform on Friday.

High Valley will wrap up the week-long festivities on Saturday. All concerts start at 8:00 p.m. The Appalachian Fair kicks off on August 21 and will continue through August 26.

For more information and to get a full schedule go to http://appalachianfair.com

