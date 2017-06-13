Barter Days start Tuesday allowing patrons to trade food for Barter Theatre tickets

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL)- Tuesday kicks off “Barter Days,” a tradition that celebrates the heritage of the Barter Theatre.

During Barter Days you can donate non-perishable food items in exchange for a ticket to the Barter Theatre.

The Barter asks that if possible, those interested bring an amount of food equivalent to the cost of a ticket which is about 20 dollars.

Over the past few years, the event gathered more than 5,000 pounds of food for Feeding America Southwest Virginia, according to David Millsap with Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

“That food collected goes to help those in need which the number is growing and escalating here in Southwest Virginia due to some of the unemployment issues in the coal fields,” Millsap said.

It’s a tradition that goes back to Barter’s founder Robert Porterfield. During the depression he offered local farmers the chance to gain admission by trading food for tickets, and that food would go to hungry actors at the Barter.

You have the chance to “barter” your way in to three shows this week:

“The Cottage” Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., “The Savannah Sipping Society” on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m., and “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel” on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

The event is popular, so get there early to get in line for your ticket. Barter staff will begin collecting food one hour before show time.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.