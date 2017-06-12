Woman arrested after stabbing in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man is out of the hospital after stabbing in Johnson City last Friday. Police said they charged 26-year-old Courtney Carden with aggravated assault.

Investigators said on Friday they responded to a stabbing at a home located in the 600 block of East Watauga Avenue. The victim had a stab wound to his abdomen and was treated and released at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Carden ran away before police arrived. But she was later found and arrested. Carden is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.