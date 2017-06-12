WCSO warns of phone scam about Crumley House fundraising

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam regarding fundraising for a local rehabilitation center.

According to a WCSO news release, the scam is about raising funds for the Crumley House Brain Rehabilitation Center.

Officials with The Crumley House said they do not ask for donations by phone.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal asks anyone who receives a phone call of this nature to report it to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 788-1414.

