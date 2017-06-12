Wannabe police dog let go from training for being ‘too friendly’

WFLA/CNN Published:

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WFLA/CNN) – A wannabe police dog in Australia was let go from the training program for being “too sociable.”

(Source: Governor of Queensland Facebook page)

“Gavel” the German Shepherd was happier licking strangers than restraining them.

The governor of Queensland gave him a special job as “Vice-Regal Dog.”

Gavel now spends his time welcoming guests to the Queensland’s Government House.

Gavel recently greeted 24 new citizens from 13 countries at their swearing-in ceremony.

He even has his very own official ceremonial coat, adorned with the flag, crown and emblem of Queensland.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s