U-Haul sign renovation underway in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some visible signs of progress were seen Monday on the renovation of a historic landmark in downtown Johnson City.

Crews were working on the former U-Haul sign Monday morning, which is set to be the center of a new downtown park in the future.

Last week, Dianna Cantler with the Washington County Economic Development Board said they’re just below the fundraising goal for renovations to the historic sign.

They’ve received nearly $30,000 in pledges from the community.

Former Mayor Tom McKee said he would top off any additional money needed for the project.

