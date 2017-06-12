Tyson recalls nearly 2.5M pounds of chicken products

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to an unlabeled allergen.

The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, says the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk.

According to Tyson, the recall is limited to food-service customers and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores. Company spokeswoman Caroline Ahn says the meat was shipped to 30 states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson’s records show schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products.

