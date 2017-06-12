‘The Grand Tour’ host Richard Hammond injured in car crash

By Published:
Richard Hammond
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011 file photo, Richard Hammond arrives on the red carpet for the UK Premiere of Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, at a central London cinema. The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

GENEVA (AP) – The makers of Amazon’s car-themed TV show “The Grand Tour” say presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

The program said in a statement Saturday that Hammond crashed a Rimac Concept One electric supercar after completing the Hamburg Hill climb in the alpine country.

The statement says Hammond “was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames.”

He was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in St. Gallen and was found to have a knee fracture.

Hammond hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program “Top Gear.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s