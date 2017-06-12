Tennessee Lottery ticket that won $50K bought in Jonesborough

(WJHL) – If you bought a Powerball ticket in Tennessee’s oldest town last week, you may want to check those numbers.

While the jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, the Tennessee Lottery said someone bought a ticket that won $50,000 in Jonesborough.

There was also a $50,000 winner in Nashville, and a $100,000 winner in Memphis.

The winners matched four of the five white numbers drawn, plus the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing.

The owner of the winning ticket has 180 days to claim their prize.

 

