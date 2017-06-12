Suspicious vehicle report in Washington Co., VA leads to a meth lab discovery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man and a woman are facing numerous felony drug charges after deputies were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in southwest Virginia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Konnarock area on Butterfly Road.

Deputies reported they found a methamphetamine lab.

Dustin James Stamper, 38 of Kingsport, and Kristal Brianna Crouse, 39 of Bristol, VA, were arrested as a result of the discovery.

Stamper was charged with two counts of manufacturing 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of precursors used in the manufacture of methamphetamine and conspiring to manufacture 100 grams or more of methamphetamine.

And Crouse was and charged with two counts of manufacturing 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of precursors used in the manufacture of methamphetamine and conspiring to manufacture 100 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Both Stamper and Crouse were transported to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.