Sheriff: Search underway for Hawkins Co. inmate who ran off work detail

Eric G. Hale

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an inmate ran away from a work detail in Rogersville late Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson news release, Eric G. Hale, 34, of Bristol, Tenn., was working with Hawkins County Maintenance employees in mowing the grounds of the Hawkins County Health Department on Park Boulevard prior to him running away.

Hale was serving time for identity theft, driving on a revoked license and violation of parole charges.

According to Lawson, Hale is not considered to be a threat to the public.

Anyone who may know Hale’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 272-4848 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 272-7121.

