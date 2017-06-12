SC man traveled to Tri-Cities to meet teen; Faces 22 counts of aggravated statutory rape

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated statutory rape, after he allegedly traveled to the Tri-Cities area to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual relations.

According to Sheriff Ed Graybeal, on June 5, Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the victim’s home.

Deputies found 28-year-old Clayton Charles Boucher hiding in the home. Deputies said they determined a 15-year-old girl met Boucher online who then traveled to the Tri-Cities area to meet the girl in person.

Investigators said for two weeks Boucher and the teen had been meeting for sexual relations. Deputies also found a small amount of marijuana and a pipe in Boucher’s vehicle.

Based on interviews with the teen and witnesses, Sheriff Graybeal says Boucher has been charged with 22 counts of aggravated statutory rape, adult contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing obscene material to minors, sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated criminal trespass, block lane of traffic, and registration violation.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 15. The sheriff’s office says additional charges may be pending.