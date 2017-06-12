Norton, VA man sentenced to 20 years for producing child porn, other child sex crimes

NORTON, VA (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia man will ultimately spend 20 years in prison after he was found guilty last week on several child sex crimes.

Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp reports, 36-year-old William Richard Shockley was found guilty on Friday in the Wise County Circuit Court for producing child pornography of a child less than 13 years of age, sodomy of a child less than 13 years of age, and aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years of age.

Shockley was sentenced by a judge to forty-five years in the penitentiary with twenty-five years suspended.

He will spend an active term in prison of twenty years in the Virginia Department of Corrections and he must complete forty years of supervised probation after his release and he must register as a sex offender.

Norton police said in June of 2016 they received a complaint about ongoing sexual abuse of a child. An investigation lead to charges against Shockley in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court of Wise County.

Those charges were dismissed according to Slemp due to a lack of evidence.

Slemp said he worked with investigator Matt Hubbard at the Norton City Police Department and the Southwest Virginia Child Advocacy Center to continue investigating the case — leading to an indictment and now a conviction.

Sex crimes against children are among the most vile and disgusting offenses in our society,” said Slemp.