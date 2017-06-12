Morristown police investigate robbery, assault at local hotel

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – Police in Morristown need your help finding a man who robbed the Deluxe Inn located on East Andrew Jackson Highway. The robbery happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, an unknown man entered the lobby and jumped over the registration desk — grabbed the clerk.

The clerk said that she was able to escape and run to a nearby grocery store to call police.

The unknown suspect, a man, may have left behind a cap that he was wearing. Police released a photo of that cap.

Police hope someone will recognize it and call them with any information regarding who it may belong to. If you do cal the Hamblen County dispatch at 423-585-2701 or call the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.