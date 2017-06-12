McDonald Elementary School vandalized in Greene County

Mohawk, TN(WJHL),

The Greene County Sheriffs office is looking for suspects who vandalized McDonald Elementary in the Mohawk community of Greene County on Thursday night.

Officials say they are looking for what looks to be a Ford Escape white in color. Security footage at the school captured that vehicle pulling into the parking lot around 9 o’clock.

The suspects entered the school emptying two fire extinguishers into a stairwell as well as a can of green paint and a large amount of school supplies.

Officials say there was no forced entry into the school and the amount of damage caused has not been determined.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call the Greene County Sheriffs office at (423)798-1800.

