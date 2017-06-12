Mayors speak, chorus sings during Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Two mayors who were an integral part of the healing after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando are speaking during a memorial service.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs encouraged the city to continue healing and talked about how the tragedy won’t define the city. They both said Monday that the courage and compassion shown after the tragedy will be what is remembered most.

Monday marked the anniversary of the shooting June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed inside the nightclub.

The Orlando Gay Chorus performed four songs and the names of all of the victims were read as part of the ceremony.

___

10:55 a.m.

Hundreds of people in Orlando, Florida, are leaving flowers, cards and drawings at the Pulse nightclub to remember the victims who were killed a year ago.

Many people cried and strangers hugged each other during solemn remembrances on Monday.

Erin Anderson and Jeannine Williams are both Orlando residents who came by in observance. Anderson was a friend and former co-worker of shooting victim Xavier Serrano Rosado, who was one of 49 people killed by Omar Mateen.

Williams knew many of the victims because she used to live within walking distance of Pulse and was a frequent visitor. She had planned to go the night of the shooting but at the last minute changed her mind and went to another club.

___

9:20 a.m.

Hundreds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Pulse nightclub, remembering the 49 victims on the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Orlando.

The name of each victim was read aloud, starting at 2:02 a.m. Monday. That’s the exact time Omar Mateen starting firing shots one year ago during “Latin Night” at the gay nightclub in the heart of downtown Orlando.

At noon, church bells throughout the city will ring 49 times. Gov. Rick Scott has also ordered flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack and was eventually killed by police during a shootout after a three-hour standoff. His wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court, and she has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.

___

3:10 a.m.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, residents in Florida were remembering the 49 patrons who were killed at a gay nightclub with three services at the Pulse club and a large evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff Monday, and at noon, church bells throughout Orlando were scheduled to ring 49 times.

Monday’s services culminate days of events to honor the 49 people killed and dozens wounded in the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman.

