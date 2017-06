If you like great music that transports you to the beaches of Florida, then all you need to do to feel like you have your toes in the sand is head to Bristol! Jesse Rice, the man behind one of Florida Georgia Line’s biggest hits, and a “trop rock” artist, will be headlining a show to benefit the organization, Waiting To Hear! Shannon Ball and Caitlin Brewer are here to talk to us about the Loud Shirt Gala!For more, visit their website.

