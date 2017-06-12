Little Preds fan dies of cancer days after visit from Fisher, Josi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-year-old who spent most of his short life battling cancer sadly died early Monday morning.

According to the Facebook page set up for Trip Phinney, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4 a.m. He was surrounded by loved ones.

Even though he was young, Little Trip was fond of the Nashville Predators. He hardly missed a game, despite spending much of this Stanley Cup run in the hospital.

Trip made headlines last this past weekend after captain Mike Fisher and Roman Josi visited him at the hospital, a trip that was documented by Paperdolls Photography.

“He has touched the lives and hearts of many. He was a warrior and held on until his last breath and his hearts last beat. He was happy and cheerful even in his last moments. He is in a better place with all of our combined love and support from everyone he has touched,” the Facebook page for Trip says.

He will be laid to rest Saturday June 17 at Woodfin Memorial Funeral Chapel. A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration of life.

A YouCaring account has been set up for anyone wishing to donate to the family.