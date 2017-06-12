Kingsport City Schools celebrates the love for reading with stories in the park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – If you live in Kingsport and are looking for a fun activity that promotes learning, look no further.

Kingsport City Schools will have stories in the park throughout the summer at Glen Bruce Park beside of the library starting on Tuesday.

They are celebrating the love of reading and they invite kids to join.

You can bring a blanket and set in the park while teachers read stories and have sing-alongs.

There will also be hands-on on activities for the children.

Kandy Thompson with Kingsport City Schools said this was a way for kids to keep learning throughout the summer.

“It will be great for them to come and keep sharp during the summer. It’s also something for them to be able to come and have something to take home even, and activity of some sorts,” Thompson said.

The event will take place on six different days throughout June and July.

The focused age group is pre-k through third grade but they invite others ages also.

The dates are set for June 13, 19 & 27 July 5, 17 & 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m each night.

For more information you can call the Palmer Center at (423) 378-2160 or visits the Kingsort City Schools website.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved