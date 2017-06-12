Johnson City police: Woman allegedly attacked man with claw hammer

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City arrested a woman over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a man over the weekend at a McKinley Road home.

Police charged 34-year-old Amanda Holder with aggravated assault.

Police said they were called to the home to respond to a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that Holder picked up a claw hammer during the argument and struck him twice.

The victim did not go to the hospital for any medical attention.

Holder is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $25,000 bond.