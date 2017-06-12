Free dental event for Tri-Cities kids happening Monday

By Published: Updated:
Dr. Wayne Aldredge, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, demonstrates how dental floss should be used in Holmdel, N.J. Aldredge says many people use floss incorrectly, moving it in a sawing motion instead of up and down the sides of the teeth. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- On Monday morning, you can get a free dental check up for your kids at Healing Hands Health Center. The health center is located at 245 Midway Medical Park in Bristol, TN.

The children’s dental day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The event is hosted by the clinic and its partner Delta Dental of Tennessee.

There will be kid’s educational events, Chick-Fil-A breakfast, and dental check ups.

It’s all part of a statewide celebration kicking off Tennessee Smile Power Week.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s