Free dental event for Tri-Cities kids happening Monday

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- On Monday morning, you can get a free dental check up for your kids at Healing Hands Health Center. The health center is located at 245 Midway Medical Park in Bristol, TN.

The children’s dental day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The event is hosted by the clinic and its partner Delta Dental of Tennessee.

There will be kid’s educational events, Chick-Fil-A breakfast, and dental check ups.

It’s all part of a statewide celebration kicking off Tennessee Smile Power Week.

