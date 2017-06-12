ETSU’s Seymour named USTFCCCA First Team All-American

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU women’s track and field senior Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) earned First Team All-American honors in the 400 meter hurdles by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday.

Seymour made it to the 400mH final at the NCAA Championships last Saturday in Eugene, Ore., where she ended up finishing eighth in the final with a time of 59.68.

Last Thursday in the 400mH semifinals, the senior hurdler finished third in her heat with a time of 57.22. The time of 57.22 was enough to qualify as the second fastest non-automatic qualifying time.

During the outdoor season, Seymour broke the ETSU 400mH record four times and broke the Bahamian national record of 56.32 at the NCAA East Preliminaries. The New Providence, Bahamas native also claimed four event victories and 13 top ten finishes during the outdoor season.

Seymour becomes the first ETSU female individual track and field athlete to earn All-American honors since Heidi Dahl did so in the 1500m back in 2009. It’s the second straight year that an ETSU track and field athlete has been named an USTFCCCA All-American as Michael Williams earned second team All-American honors a year ago.

