Drivers hoping for family battles at Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, TN- The Thunder Valley Nationals kick off this Friday with qualifying at Bristol Dragway. It’s a special weekend for familes, as the races have become a Father’s Day tradition.

Father-son duo, Shane and Tanner Gray are hoping to face off this week in the Pro Stock class. Tanner, just 18 years old, is in his rookie season, but is a blossoming star in the sport. Back in April, a then 17 year old Tanner, became the youngest Pro Stock winner in NHRA history with a win in Las Vegas.

But that won’t be the only family battle at Thunder Valley, with John and Courtney Force fighting it out in the Funny Cars this weekend.

While it may be special for fathers and their children to share their sport together on Father’s Day, no one will be giving an inch when the green light hits.

“Heck no,” said Shane Gray. “He’s going to have to earn it from me, just like he has everything else. Ain’t no free tickets over here.”

“As a racer you’re not going to let anybody win,” said Tanner Gray. “So I’m going to do my best to beat him and I know he’s going to be doing the same. I think it’d definitely be a close race and it’d be a lot of fun.”

“Being able to compete against him, and especially over Father’s Day weekend, it definitely makes it a little extra special,” said Courtney Force. “But he’s beat up on me in the past during Father’s Day weekend, I’m ready to give him the weekend off. So we’ll see what we can do.”