Clothing retailer Gap to add 500 jobs at Tennessee facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Clothing retailer Gap. Inc. is spending $42 million to upgrade a Tennessee distribution center to expand its online sales capabilities.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the changes will lead to the creation of more than 500 jobs at the campus in Sumner County.

San Francisco-based Gap has operated in Sumner County for more than 20 years and is one of the county’s largest employers. The company previously announced a $3 million investment in the 2.8 million-square-foot facilities in 2016.

Shawn Curran, Gap’s executive vice president of global supply chain, says the Gallatin facility is a “key strategic location for growth.”

The company’s clothing and accessory brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix.

