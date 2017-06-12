Clothing retailer Gap to add 500 jobs at Tennessee facility

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013, file photo, a shopper walks down the steps at a Gap store in Los Angeles. Gap Inc., which owns Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, said Monday, June 15, 2015, it will close about 140 Gap stores in North America in the fiscal year that ends Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Clothing retailer Gap. Inc. is spending $42 million to upgrade a Tennessee distribution center to expand its online sales capabilities.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the changes will lead to the creation of more than 500 jobs at the campus in Sumner County.

San Francisco-based Gap has operated in Sumner County for more than 20 years and is one of the county’s largest employers. The company previously announced a $3 million investment in the 2.8 million-square-foot facilities in 2016.

Shawn Curran, Gap’s executive vice president of global supply chain, says the Gallatin facility is a “key strategic location for growth.”

The company’s clothing and accessory brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

