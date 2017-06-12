3 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in gunfire in Afghanistan

The Associated Press Published:
Photo: WKRN

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

A statement on Monday identified the soldiers as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.

The statement says the soldiers died June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds. The shooting is under investigation.

