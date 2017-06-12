$125K seized, man arrested after ‘mushroom’ probe in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Several pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and about $125,000 were seized after a drug investigation last week in Carter County. Elizabethton police arrested a man on Friday after a joint investigation by police and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office narcotics task force.

Authorities searched a storage locker at the Sycamore Street annex of USA Storage in Elizabethton. The search yielded 38 bags and three jars of hallucinogenic mushrooms weighing about 40 pounds, 22 firearms, individual doses of LSD, components of an indoor hallucinogenic mushroom growing and drying operations and Etizolam.

Police determined that John Paul Oliver was the owner of the storage locker. Oliver and a juvenile female at the scene were taken into custody.

The juvenile was charged with possession of schedule narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission or the attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

A search warrant was obtained to probe Oliver’s home in the Biltmore community of Carter County. They found in his apartment on Captain Avenue 25 liquid culture vials of what appeared to be a mushroom spore and other items related to the production of hallucinogenic mushrooms. All those items were seized.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, approximately $125,000 was seized.

Charges are pending against Oliver. His first court appearance is set for June 27 in General Sessions Court of Carter County. His bond was set at $30,000.