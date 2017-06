JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Tri-Cities Otters played to a 1-1 draw against South Carolina United at Kermit Tipton Stadium Saturday night.

The Otters grabbed the game’s first goal in the 59th minue. Henrique Cardoso headed a cross from Dion Stergioti off of the post and into the back of the net to give the Otters a 1-0 lead.

But the Bantamas answered a few minutes later behind a goal from Harrison Roberts.

The Otters return to Kermit Tipton Stadium Tuesday night to face Nashville.