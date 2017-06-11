Hampton’s Adam Townsend set for June 17th fight in Russia

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The last time MMA fans saw Hampton’s Adam Townsend in the cage was in Colorado this past February, earning a knockout win against Marcus Edwards. Townsend’s next fight is less than a week away, but this one is way over the pond.

Townsend has signed a three fight deal with Absolute Championship Berkut with the first fight next Saturday in Rostov, Russia. Townsend will fight in the main event at ACB 62 against Alexandr Shabily, who sports a 15-3 professional record.

“He’s probably the best person I’ve ever fought, just because he’s so well rounded,” Townsend said. “Certain guys, I’ve just been able to do what I’ve wanted to with them in certain areas and I play to their weaknesses. But this guy doesn’t really have a lot of weaknesses, so he’s super good.

Townsend hoped his last win may earn him a spot on the UFC card in Nashville back in April, but that didn’t happen. That’s when ACB and Townsend struck their new deal.

“I’m in the prime of my career and I feel like I have a super long time in this sport,” Townsend said. “You’re not going to do it for twenty years, so I’m just trying to make as much money as I can, while I can. So I wasn’t waiting on anybody and ACB gave me a good offer and I’m excited about it.”

The fight can be seen online on Fite.Tv between 2 and 3 p.m. Eastern Time next Saturday. 50 Fifty in Johnson City, along with El Charolais and Jiggy Rays in Elizabethton will be airing the fight.