‘Gone Fishing’ event encourages children to enjoy the outdoors



BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Kids were challenged to put down their cell phones and pick up a fishing pole this weekend.

It is part of the annual Gone Fishing event at Bass Pro Shops, encouraging kids to enjoy the outdoors and experience the fun of fishing.

Free in-store activities included learning how to cast a reel at a catch-and-release pond.

“We live in a gorgeous area and there’s really so many nature opportunities, and we want to develop future sportsmen and outdoorsmen,” said Kathy Booher, Special Events Coordinator for Bass Pro Shops.

Earlier this week, the Bass Pro Shops company donated 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit partners nationwide to inspire kids to get outside.

In Bristol, the store will host another Gone Fishing event next weekend.

