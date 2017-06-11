AP Exclusive: Judy Garland enshrined in Hollywood mausoleum

By Published:
Garland Minnelli Luft
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 1964 file photo, singer-actress Judy Garland greets her son Joseph, 9, and daughter Lorna, 12, after they arrive from California at New York's Kennedy International Airport, in New York. Garland's elder daughter Liza Minnelli poses with them at left. Judy Garland has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named for her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A spokeswoman for Garland’s estate has said her family and friends held a private memorial service for the late actress on Saturday, June 10, 2017, which would have been Garland's 95th birthday. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Judy Garland has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named for her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

A spokeswoman for Garland’s estate says her family and friends held a private memorial service for the actress on Saturday, which would have been Garland’s 95th birthday.

She was buried in the Judy Garland Pavilion. Publicist Victoria Varela says Garland’s children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joe Luft, wanted to bring their mother’s remains “home to Hollywood” from her original burial site at New York’s Ferncliff Cemetery.

They attended the service, along with Garland’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In a statement released to The Associated Press, they offered gratitude to their mother’s “millions of fans around the world for their constant love and support.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s