GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A fallen hero was laid to rest Sunday afternoon, more than 70 years after he died in action.

Army Private First Class Reece Gass, of Greeneville, was killed in World War II, when enemy fire destroyed his tank. His remains were not identified until last year.

News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel was at the service, where hundreds came to honor and pay respects to the soldier who finally found his way home.

