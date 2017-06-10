TWRA provides free fishing day Saturday, June 10

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – You can go fishing anywhere in Tennessee on Saturday without a fishing license.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is letting people fish for free on June 10.

TWRA provides two free fishing days each year.

It told News Channel 11 the intent is to get people interested in fishing.

You can fish any public waterway in Tennessee without a license, Saturday only.

Beginning Saturday through Friday, June 16, children ages 15 and younger can fish without a license.

