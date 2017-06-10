TWRA provides free fishing day Saturday, June 10

By Published:

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – You can go fishing anywhere in Tennessee on Saturday without a fishing license.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is letting people fish for free on June 10.

TWRA provides two free fishing days each year.

It told News Channel 11 the intent is to get people interested in fishing.

You can fish any public waterway in Tennessee without a license, Saturday only.

Beginning Saturday through Friday, June 16, children ages 15 and younger can fish without a license.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s