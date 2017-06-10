Man injured, pinned underneath mobile home in Buchanan Co.

COUNCIL, VA (WJHL) – A man was injured Friday night after Virginia State Police say he was pinned underneath a mobile home.

It happened in Council, Virginia located in Buchanan County.

Virginia State Police said workers with Moving Dreams Mobile Home Service had a home pulled off on the side of the road on Helen Henderson Highway.

Police said at one point, a tow dolly malfunctioned and the blocks underneath the home gave way. That is when the worker became pinned between the mobile home and a tire.

State Police identified that worker as Tracey Fletcher. They said he was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

We are awaiting an update on Fletcher’s condition.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.