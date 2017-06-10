Man injured, pinned underneath mobile home in Buchanan Co.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

COUNCIL, VA (WJHL) – A man was injured Friday night after Virginia State Police say he was pinned underneath a mobile home.

It happened in Council, Virginia located in Buchanan County.

Virginia State Police said workers with Moving Dreams Mobile Home Service had a home pulled off on the side of the road on Helen Henderson Highway.

Police said at one point, a tow dolly malfunctioned and the blocks underneath the home gave way. That is when the worker became pinned between the mobile home and a tire.

State Police identified that worker as Tracey Fletcher. They said he was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

We are awaiting an update on Fletcher’s condition.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s