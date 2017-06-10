Luke Bryan to open TV broadcast for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music superstar Luke Bryan will open the TV broadcast of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday at 7 p.m. with a special performance from the rooftop of Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge.

The National Hockey League announced earlier Saturday that Bryan, a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, will perform one song exclusively for the Penguins vs. Predators game broadcast.

Earlier in the evening, Bryan will perform four songs at 6 p.m. streamed live on NHL.com.

This performance will be shown on large screens throughout Lower Broadway, outside Bridgestone Arena as part of the Predators viewing party and inside the arena for fans in attendance for Game 6. NHL Network will air portions as part of its live pregame coverage.

“We wanted to come up with a way to cap off the Predators’ last home game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final in the most unique and memorable way,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Content Officer, and Executive Vice President. “To have Preds fan Luke Bryan in one of Nashville’s renowned locations will mark an incredible and unforgettable start to Game 6.”