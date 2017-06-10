Grand jury has questions about officer shooting of man

Jocques Scott Clemmons (Source: GoFundMe)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Newly released investigative files show that members of a grand jury have questions about a white officer’s shooting of an armed black man in Nashville, even though prosecutors decided not to bring charges against the officer.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk went before the grand jury to explain his decision not to prosecute. The jurors’ questions on the shooting raise the possibility that the panel may address it in a report when they adjourn in a few weeks.

The investigative files released Friday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation show that one witness said he heard Officer Josh Lippert use a racial slur after he shot Jocques Clemmons in Nashville in February. Police say he was the only witness who reported it and happened to have been arrested by the same officer last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 

