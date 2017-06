It was championship Saturday in Virginia with local teams looking to come home with hardware and not heartbreak.

The Abingdon girl’s tennis team defeated Cave Spring in the 3A championship, 5-2.

Wise Central fell to Maggie Walker in the 2A girl’s state championship, 5-2.

Dan River earned a 5-4 walk-off win against John Battle in the 2A baseball championship.

Holston fell to Mathews in the 1A softball championship, 4-1