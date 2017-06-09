Wise Co. deputies need help identifying man found walking on Route 58

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help in identifying a man they found walking Friday morning on Route 58.
According to news release, deputies found the man around 8:30 a.m. walking eastbound on Route 58 just outside of the Ramsey section of Norton, heading to Coeburn, Va.
WCSO deputies said the man appears to be nonverbal.
PHOTOS: Man found walking in Wise County, Va.
PHOTOS: Man found walking in Wise County, Va. x
Latest Galleries
-
Manufacturer to build new plant in Hawkins County, creating 60 jobs
-
Traffic Stop leads to Felony Drug Charges
-
Meth lab bust results in multiple arrests
-
Meth lab bust results in multiple arrests
-
ETSU Drumline
-
Johnson City Verizon burglary investigation
-
Tree on Interstate 26 near mile marker 19
-
Gas leak prompts traffic detour on Carroll Creek Road in Johnson City
-
Flags flown at half-staff after firefighter dies in crash
-
Flags flown at half-staff after firefighter dies in crash
The man is around 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and grey hair.
The sheriff’s office also posted a picture of the man on their Facebook page:
Anyone who may be able to identify the man, or has any information, is asked to call Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.