Wise Co. deputies need help identifying man found walking on Route 58

(Wise County Sheriff's Office)

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help in identifying a man they found walking Friday morning on Route 58.

According to news release, deputies found the man around 8:30 a.m. walking eastbound on Route 58 just outside of the Ramsey section of Norton, heading to Coeburn, Va.

WCSO deputies said the man appears to be nonverbal.

PHOTOS: Man found walking in Wise County, Va.

The man is around 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and grey hair.

The sheriff’s office also posted a picture of the man on their Facebook page:

Anyone who may be able to identify the man, or has any information, is asked to call Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

